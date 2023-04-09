Fastrack launches new smartwatch with Bluetooth calling support in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: India based wearables brand, Fastrack launched a new smartwatch named ‘Fastrack Limitless FS1’ in the markets. The new smartwatch is priced at Rs. 1,995. This is a special launch price and there is no word on the duration of the introductory period. It comes in Black, Blue, and Pink colour options and will go on sale via Amazon starting April 11.

The Fastrack Limitless FS1 features a rectangular dial and comes with a large 1.95-inch display. The new horizon curve display offers 240×296 resolution and 500nits of brightness. It supports Bluetooth calling that allows users to receive and make calls directly from their watch.

The smartwatch supports over 150 watch faces to choose from and comes with inbuilt Amazon Alexa support. The Fastrack Limitless FS1 is backed by a 300mAh battery that is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 10 days. The smartwatch is equipped with sensors to support heart rate monitoring, stress, period and sleep. It supports over 100 sports modes including walking and running sprinting. It packs inbuilt speakers and microphones.