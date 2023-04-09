IGL reduces price of CNG,PNG

New Delhi: The Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) slashed the price of Piped Cooking Gas (PNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in New Delhi. This is the first price reduction in two years.

Price of CNG and PNG is reduced by Rs 6. The CNG in the national capital territory of Delhi will now cost Rs 73.59 per kg, down from Rs 79.56. PNG will now cost Rs 48.59 per standard cubic metre in Delhi from Rs 53.59 per scm.

CNG prices were hiked on 15 occasions between April 2021 and December 2022. The price of CNG was have increased by Rs 36.16 per kg, or 83% since April 2021.PNG rates have increased by 10 times between August 7, 2021, and October 8, 2022. Price of PNG have gone up by Rs 24.09 per scm, or 81%.

Earlier Mahanagar Gas Limited and Adani Total Gas had also reduced the prices.

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) is the firm which retails CNG and PNG in Delhi. Natural gas when compressed becomes CNG for use as fuel in automobiles. The same gas is also piped to household kitchens and industries for cooking and other purposes.