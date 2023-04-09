Indian candidates vying for the position of Leicester Mayor in UK

In the upcoming local elections taking place in the UK early next month, two candidates of Indian descent are expected to face off for the position of Leicester Mayor. Sanjay Modhwadia of the Conservative Party will face Rita Patel, a former Labour councillor who recently declared her intention to run for the position. Patel, a Rushey Mead councillor from Leicester who will run as an independent, said the city needed “a fresh start” when she started her campaign and pledged that one of her first tasks would be to abolish the mayoral position. Local entrepreneur Modhwadia has been fighting for a “Made in Leicester” brand to boost the city’s reputation abroad.

While Rita Patel and the Tories have both stated their desire to abolish the position of mayor, Leicester’s Green Party has pledged to hold a public vote on the issue. Mags Lewis, who ran in 2019 and finished third, has been selected by the Green Party to be their candidate. Any candidate who wins the election on May 4 may only hold office for a brief period of time.