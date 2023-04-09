Indian Railways change timings of train connecting these cities: Revised schedule

New Delhi: Indian Railways has changed the timings of a Superfast Express train. The national transporter revised the departure timing of the Mahakoshal Superfast train from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Jabalpur. North Central Railway has recently released a revised timetable.

Train number 12190 (Mahakoshal Superfast) will depart from Hazrat Nizamuddin at 12:53 pm. The train would reach Jabalpur at 5:55 am. This train covers Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan before arriving in Jabalpur. This train travels via Ballabhgarh, Mathura, Agra, Dhaulpur, Morena, Jhansi, Gwalior, Satna and Katni.