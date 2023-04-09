Kallanum Bhagavathiyum
DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Indian Railways change timings of train connecting these cities: Revised schedule

Apr 9, 2023, 06:25 pm IST

New Delhi: Indian Railways has changed the timings of a Superfast Express train. The national transporter revised  the departure timing of the Mahakoshal Superfast train from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Jabalpur. North Central Railway has recently released a revised timetable.

Also Read: UAE announces new entry permit fees for 10-year Golden Visa 

Train number 12190 (Mahakoshal Superfast) will depart from  Hazrat Nizamuddin at 12:53 pm. The train would reach Jabalpur at 5:55 am. This train covers Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan before arriving in Jabalpur. This train travels via Ballabhgarh, Mathura, Agra, Dhaulpur, Morena, Jhansi, Gwalior, Satna and Katni.

Tags
shortlink
Apr 9, 2023, 06:25 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button