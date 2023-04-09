Kerala Blasters defeat RoundGlass Punjab in Super Cup opener

Kerala Blasters emerged victorious in their Super Cup opener against RoundGlass Punjab FC, with a final score of 3-1 on Saturday. The team’s captain, Dimitrios Diamantakos, scored the opening goal in the 41st minute through a penalty. Nishu Kumar then doubled the lead with a curler in the 54th minute. RoundGlass Punjab FC’s Krishna scored a goal in the 73rd minute, bringing the score to 2-1. However, Kerala Blasters sealed their win when Rahul K P completed the tally with an additional goal in the fifth minute of added time.

Assistant coach Frank Dauwen led Kerala Blasters to victory in place of Ivan Vukomanovic, who is currently serving a 10-match ban. The Yellow Brigade faced the ban after walking out of their ISL knockout match against Bengaluru FC. In the opening Group A game, Bengaluru FC and Sreenidi Deccan played out a 1-1 draw. Kerala Blasters’ next match is against Sreenidi on Wednesday at 5 pm.

‘We deserved to win, and we got the result we were hoping for,’ said Dauwen. ‘The team played very well, and I’m proud of their performance. We’ll continue to work hard and try to maintain our momentum in the upcoming games.’