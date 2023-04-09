Moderate intensity earthquake strike Nicobar Island

Port Blair: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.3 magnitude on the Richter Sclae struck Nicobar Island on Sunday at 4.01 pm. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS) the depth of the earthquake was at 10 km.

‘Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 09-04-2023, 16:01:21 IST, Lat: 9.01 & Long: 94.03, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nicobar Islands,’ tweeted NCS.

A few hours ago, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Ritcher scale hit Nicobar Island. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km. The earthquake occurred at around 2.59 pm.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands are prone to regular earthquakes as it is situated in a high-seismic zone.