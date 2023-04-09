Most recent tiger census; India has 3167 tigers

According to the most recent tiger census data released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Sunday, India’s tiger population increased by 200 over the previous four years, reaching 3,167 in 2022. The numbers indicate that there were 1,411 tigers in 2006, 1,706 in 2010, 2,226 in 2014, 2,967 in 2018, and 3,167 in 2022. The Prime Minister unveiled the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) and published a booklet titled “Amrit Kaal Ka Tiger Vision” at the opening ceremony of the commemoration of 50 years of “Project Tiger.” The booklet outlines the goal for tiger conservation over the next 25 years. The Prime Minister noted that conserving wildlife was a global concern and described the IBCA as India’s effort to safeguard big cats. The IBCA was established by India in order to focus on the protection and conservation of the seven major big cats in the world: the tigers, lions, leopards, snow leopards, pumas, jaguars, and cheetahs. On April 1, 1973, India introduced “Project Tiger” to encourage tiger preservation. It initially covered nine tiger reserves covering 18,278 square kilometres. There are currently 53 tiger reserves covering more than 75,000 sq km, or roughly 2.4% of the country’s total land area.