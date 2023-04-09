Motorola launches ‘Moto G Power 5G’: Details

Mumbai: Motorola launched its new G-series smartphone named ‘ Moto G Power 5G’ in the US. The new device is the successor to the Moto G Power (2022) that debuted in November 2021.

The 6GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of Moto G Power 5G is priced at $299.99 (roughly Rs. 24,500) . It will go on sale in the US starting April 13 through Motorola.com, Amazon, and BestBuy. Details about the India launch of the handset are yet to be revealed.

The Dual SIM Moto G Power 5G runs on Android 13 and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The hadset features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 405ppi pixel density. The device comes with a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, and phase-detection autofocus (PDAF). The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 12-megapixel macro shooter. The rear camera setup supports features like dual capture, spot colour, timelapse photograph, and slow motion among others. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front with an f/2.4 lens.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, Glonass, Galileo, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, SAR sensor, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and proximity sensor. The handset packs dual stereo speakers and two microphones. The Moto G Power 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.