Kallanum Bhagavathiyum
DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

Orleans Masters Super 300 Badminton: Priyanshu Rajawat to face Magnus Johannesen in final

Apr 9, 2023, 02:23 pm IST

Paris: in badminton, India’s Priyanshu Rajawat will face  Magnus Johannesen of Denmark in the final of Orleans Masters Super 300 badminton tournament in France. This  will be the first-ever meeting between the two players.

The Indian shuttler defeated Nhat Nguyen of Ireland in the semifinals.  Priyanshu Rajawat defeated world No.12 Kenta Nishimoto by ‘21-8, 21-16’ in the second round. He was was part of the India team that won the 2022 Thomas Cup.

Also Read: Corruption charge; Aman Kumar Singh resigns from NDTV board

Meanwhile, the Indian pair of Sai Pratheek and Tanisha Crasto lost to Malaysia’s Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei in the mixed doubles. Earlier India’s Tanya Hemnath lost to Natsuki Nidaira of Japan in the women’s singles. Saina Nehwal had crashed out  after a first-round loss to Turkey’s Nesilhan Yigit.

Tags
shortlink
Apr 9, 2023, 02:23 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button