Orleans Masters Super 300 Badminton: Priyanshu Rajawat to face Magnus Johannesen in final

Paris: in badminton, India’s Priyanshu Rajawat will face Magnus Johannesen of Denmark in the final of Orleans Masters Super 300 badminton tournament in France. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two players.

The Indian shuttler defeated Nhat Nguyen of Ireland in the semifinals. Priyanshu Rajawat defeated world No.12 Kenta Nishimoto by ‘21-8, 21-16’ in the second round. He was was part of the India team that won the 2022 Thomas Cup.

Meanwhile, the Indian pair of Sai Pratheek and Tanisha Crasto lost to Malaysia’s Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei in the mixed doubles. Earlier India’s Tanya Hemnath lost to Natsuki Nidaira of Japan in the women’s singles. Saina Nehwal had crashed out after a first-round loss to Turkey’s Nesilhan Yigit.