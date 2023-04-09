PM Modi frustrated by Telangana govt’s lack of cooperation with central initiatives.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the Telangana government to support the development initiatives planned for the state and not allow any obstacles to hinder their progress. He expressed his disappointment with the alleged lack of cooperation from the ruling dispensation towards central schemes aimed at the southern state and conveyed his concern for the welfare of the people of Telangana. Modi made these remarks at a public meeting where he said, ‘I appeal to the state government to not allow any obstruction in developments being planned for Telangana people.’

The PM also spoke about the issue of ‘parivarvaad’ (dynastic politics) and alleged that a handful of people encouraging it were trying to reap benefits from projects being implemented for the people of Telangana. He said that ‘Parivarvaad’ and corruption are not different and the latter begins to grow where there is ‘parivarvaad’ . Modi stressed the state’s progress was important for overall national growth and alleged that ‘parivarvaad’ was even looting the ration given to the poor people in Telangana.

Modi acknowledged the impact of the covid pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war on the global economy but said that amid this uncertainty, India was one of the countries which were investing record amount in infrastructure modernisation. He stated that Rs 10 lakh crore was allotted for infrastructure modernisation in this year’s budget. Earlier in the day, the PM flagged off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express train from Secunderabad Railway station and launched and inaugurated several infrastructure projects from the public meeting venue.