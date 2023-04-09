PM Modi visits TN elephant camp; goes on a jungle safari in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled to the hilly Nilgiris district’s Mudumalai elephant camp. At the Theppakkadu camp in the tiger reserve, the PM received a warm welcome from the pachyderms and fed sugarcane to some of the elephants. As part of events to commemorate the 50th anniversary of “Project Tiger,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in a “safari” at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka on Sunday. He did this in the picturesque setting of the majestic Western Ghats. During the safari at the Tiger Reserve, which is split between the taluks of HD Kote and Nanjangud in the Mysuru District and the Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar District, Modi reportedly travelled about 20 km in an open jeep. PM shared pictures of Safari on his twitter account in which he can be seen standing in the open jeep, and with a camera and binoculars. He also shared pictures of elephants, langurs, spotted deers, and baisons.