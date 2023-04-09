Sri Lanka’s President promises justice for Easter Sunday victims

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe assured all victims of the 2019 Easter bombings, in which 270 people were killed, including 11 Indians, of justice, saying legal proceedings are being conducted independently and impartially, without any influence. President Wickremesinghe also pledged his unwavering commitment to ensuring the country’s security by preventing heinous acts from occurring again. On April 21, 2019, nine suicide bombers from the local Islamist extremist group National Thawheed Jamaat (NTJ), which is linked to ISIS, carried out a series of blasts in Sri Lanka that destroyed three churches and as many luxury hotels, killing 270 people and injuring over 500. The Easter Sunday bombings sparked a political storm, with then-President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Wickremesinghe being blamed for failing to prevent the attacks despite having prior intelligence. On January 12, Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court ordered Sirisena to pay SLR 100 million in compensation to the victims. The former president insisted that the attack occurred without his knowledge.