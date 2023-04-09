UAE announces new entry permit fees for 10-year Golden Visa

Dubai: The UAE Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) in the UAE have updated the entry permit fees for 10-year Golden Visa. The fees for six-month entry permit will be Dh1,250. This fees includes a Dh1,000 issuance fee; Dh100 application fee; Dh100 for smart services; Dh28 for electronic services; and Dh22 for ICP.

People applying for the entry permit must also submit a number of documents, including passport, a coloured personal photo, and proof of eligibility. Investors, entrepreneurs, top talents, scholars, specialists, outstanding high school graduates, graduates of accredited universities and frontline heroes are eligible for long-term residency in the UAE .