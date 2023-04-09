USA hikes tourist and student visas fees

New York: The US Department of State has increased the fees of US tourist and student visas. The new fees will come into effect from May 30. The fee for business or tourism visas (B1/B2s), and for other non-petition based non immigrant visas – such as student and exchange visitor visas – will increase from $160 to $185.

The fee for certain petition-based non immigrant visas for temporary workers (the H, L, O, P, Q, and R visa categories) will increase from $190 to $205. The fee for treaty traders, treaty investors, and treaty applicants in a speciality occupation (E category) will increase from $205 to $315.

Also Read: IGL reduces price of CNG,PNG

‘Other consular fees are not affected by this rule, including the waiver of the two-year residency required fee for certain exchange visitors,’ statement released by the US state department said.

The US authority updated that all fee payments for visa interviews made on or after October 1 of the previous year are valid for 365 days from the date of issue of the fee payment invoice. Fees paid by applicants before October 1, 2022, will continue to be valid until September 30 of this year. As a result, applicants must pre-schedule an interview or submit an interview waiver application before September 30, 2023.