Yamaha launches 2023 Yamaha Aerox 155 in India: Price, features

Mumbai: India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd. has launched the AEROX 155 in the markets. The new maxi-sports scooter comes with Traction Control System (TCS). This maxi-sports scooter is the first of its kind in the country to feature TCS, enhancing performance by minimising wheelspin and improving control in all riding conditions.

The latest AEROX 155 is powered by a new generation 155cc Blue Core engine equipped with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA).it also feature h on-board diagnostics (OBD-II) System.

In addition to the AEROX 155, IYM has also launched the 2023 variants of its premium range of two-wheelers, which include the MT-15 V2, R15 V4, and R15S. The MT-15 V2 now comes in two exciting colours – Dark Matte Blue and Metallic Black – and customers can choose between a Bluetooth (Y-Connect) equipped variant or a non-equipped (Y-Connect) variant. The R15 V4In is offered in Racing Blue color and Intensity White. The R15S features the same 155CC engine as the R15 V4 and an LCD display inspired by racing.

R15 V4, R15S, and MT-15 V2 are powered by performance-focused liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve, 155cc, OBD2 compliant fuel-injected engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) system. The engine is coupled to a polished 6-speed gearbox that generates 18.4PS of maximum power at 10,000rpm and a peak torque of 14.2Nm at 7,500rpm. They also feature Assist and Slipper clutch.

Price:

MODELS NEW COLOR EX-SHOWROOM (DELHI)

AEROX 155 with TCS Sliver Rs. 1,42,800

R15 V4 Intensity White Rs. 1,85,900

MT-15 V2 Matte Blue & Metallic Black Rs . 1,64,900

R15S – Rs. 1,63,400