44 Inmates Test HIV Positive In Uttarakhand’s Haldwani Jail

Nainital: Around 44 prisoners including a female prisoners have been found positive for Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) in Haldwani jail in Uttarakhand. Dr Paramjit Singh, ART Center Incharge, Sushila Tiwari Hospital informed this. Dr. Singh claims that the number of HIV-positive inmates is steadily rising and this has raised concerns among the jail administration.

Also Read: Gulf country announces 4-day Eid Al Fitr holiday

‘An ART (Antiretroviral Therapy) center has been set up for HIV patients, where infected patients are treated, my team is constantly examining the prisoners in the jail. Whichever prisoner is infected with HIV is given free treatment and medicines based on National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) guidelines,’ said Dr Paramjit Singh.

Currently, there are 1629 male and 70 female prisoners in the jail. The jail administration is conducting routine check-up of the prisoners, so that HIV-infected prisoners can be treated timely.