50 people arrested in connection with violence in Jamshedpur

Police said on Monday that over 50 people had been arrested in connection with the alleged desecration of a religious flag in Shastrinagar, Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC are also in effect in the area, where two groups engaged in brick-batting and arson on Sunday evening, they said. Over 50 people have been arrested, including state BJP leader Abhay Singh, and further investigation is underway, SSP Prabhat Kumar said.

In the morning, police also held a flag march in the area, he said. According to the SSP, an adequate police force has been deployed in Shastrinagar to maintain law and order. Locals also complained about internet outages, but there was no official word on it.