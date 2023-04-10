Asian Wrestling Championships: India win 3 medals

Astana: Indian wrestler won 3 medals at the Asian Wrestling Championships held at Astana, Kazakhstan. Rupin secured a silver in 55kg Greco Roman. This is the 19-year-old wrestler’s first senior-level international medal. He lost to Poya Soulat Dad Marz of Iran by 3-1’ in the final. Rupin is the 2019 World Cadet Championships bronze medallist.

Also Read: Gold worth Rs 21 lakh seized at airport

Neeraj (63kg GR) and Sunil Kumar (87kg GR) claimed bronze medals. Neeraj aged 16 defeated South Korea’s Jinseub Song by ‘5-2’ to win the bronze medal. Sunil Kumar beat Japan’s Masato Sumi by ‘ 4-1’ in the bronze medal bout in 87kg.