CCPA issues notice to Urvashi Rautela and Nawazuddin Siddiqui for endorsing misleading ads

According to reports, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has taken suo moto cognisance of an advertisement published in newspapers by Lotus 365, a gaming company. The advertisement claims that the company is ‘India’s most-trusted sports exchange since 2015’. The CCPA has issued notices to the firm for making a misleading claim and has asked them to submit proof of their claims. The celebrities, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Urvashi Rautela, who endorsed this brand as its brand ambassadors, have also received notices from the CCPA. They have been asked to prove why they saw authenticity in the claims made by the brand before endorsing them. The consumer affairs ministry had previously asked celebrities to be careful and carry out ‘specific diligence’ before endorsing products.

ETimes reports that three celebrities, including Nawazuddin and Urvashi, have been given notices for endorsing the ‘misleading’ advertisement. The CCPA is waiting to hear from the firm and the celebrities before initiating action. Nawazuddin and Urvashi’s teams are yet to comment on the notices and their affiliation with the gaming company.

The gaming company’s social media handles show various popular faces affiliated with them. Other known faces like Kajal Aggarwal, Tamnnaah Bhatia, and Tejasswi Prakash have also been seen in the advertisements for the website. Influencers including Samyuktha Shan, Mirnalini Ravi, Niddhi Agerwal, Kanika Mann, and others have also been promoting the platform during the IPL season.

Nawazuddin will be next seen in Afwaah, Tiku Weds Sheru, Noorani Chehra, and Jogira Sara Ra Ra. Urvashi, on the other hand, will be next seen in Dil Hai Gray, Waltair Veerayya, and Black Rose.