Chris Pratt’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie receives an overwhelming response from the audience

The Super Mario Bros. Movie, starring Chris Pratt, has received an overwhelmingly positive response from the audience despite the backlash it faced over its casting. The film has grossed a total of $377 million worldwide, with $146 million in its opening weekend and $204.6 million in the first five days of release. It has also become the biggest global opening ever for an animated movie, surpassing the $358 million collection of Frozen 2. The film has dethroned Warcraft as the biggest-ever worldwide opening video game movie and Sonic the Hedgehog 2’s three-day opening of $72.1 million. It had the biggest opening weekend of this year, surpassing Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which brought in $106 million in its opening weekend.

The movie is an animated adaptation of Nintendo’s video game franchise and features a star-studded cast, with Pratt voicing the titular character, Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, and Day as Luigi. Black, Key, Rogen, and Armisen have also lent their voices to the film. The plot follows Brooklyn plumbers Mario and Luigi, who are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into a magical new world under threat from the powerful Bowser. Separated from his brother, Mario embarks on an epic quest to find Luigi.

The film has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences, with praise for its colorful animation and adventurous drama. It has scored 54 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, with the critical consensus describing it as a colorful albeit thinly plotted animated adventure. In his review, WION’s critic Kshitij Mohan Rawat called the film an adventure through Nostalgia Land, stating that it captures the same sense of joy and wonder as the video game franchise.

Despite the film’s success, some criticism has been aimed at the casting of Pratt as Mario, with some fans arguing that an Italian actor should have been chosen for the role. Nonetheless, the film’s box office success indicates that audiences have embraced the new take on the beloved video game franchise.