Family of deceased thug suspects foul play in fatal accident

The family of Renjith, a notorious goon and murder accused, who was killed in a fatal accident on Sunday, suspects foul play in the incident. Renjith died on the spot after a speeding tipper coming from the opposite direction hit his bike. The mishap was so fatal that Renjith’s skull was severely fractured, his face disfigured beyond recognition, and his right leg broken. He was rushed to the hospital, but witness accounts stated that he had died on the spot. The driver of the tipper involved is still absconding.

Some natives raised a suspicion that the tipper was parked 300 meters away from the accident site before the incident and was lying in wait for the arrival of the victim. Renjith’s father, Dharmaraj, claimed that certain persons close to a sand mafia active in the region had enmity with his son, and the rivals threatened to kill him. Renjith’s relatives claimed that the rivals had threatened to eliminate him after he had reportedly attacked two trucks near Perumbazhuthoor before the mishap incident on Sunday.

Renjith and Edavazhikkara Jose, who was murdered eight years ago, were engaged in sand and rock mining activities and real estate. A difference of opinion in connection with certain business dealings and rivalry were the reasons that led to the brutal murder of Jose. Renjith was an accused in this case. However, both their deaths are not connected with any political rivalry, sources said.

‘Three of the seven accused in the Jose murder case are no more,’ said the sources. Renjith’s body is kept at the mortuary of a private hospital in Neyyattinkara, and the Marayamuttam police have started a detailed probe.