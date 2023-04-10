First Official Visit Since War: Top Ukrainian Minister Arrives in India

Emine Dzhaparova, the First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine, has arrived in New Delhi for a four-day visit, marking the first official visit of Ukraine since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict last year. During her visit, Ms. Dzhaparova will hold talks with Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sanjay Verma, where both sides are expected to discuss bilateral relations, exchange views on the current situation in Ukraine, and global issues of mutual interest.

As per the external affairs ministry, the Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister will also call on Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi, and meet with Deputy National Security Adviser, Vikram Misri. This visit holds significance as it is expected to pave the way for more robust bilateral ties between India and Ukraine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been vocal about the need for resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, and he has reiterated that ‘India is ready to contribute to any peace efforts.’ He has spoken to both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladamir Putin several times since the start of the conflict.

This visit comes at a crucial time when Ukraine is seeking support from the international community, and India’s stance on the matter is expected to be watched closely. In the words of Prime Minister Modi, ‘India remains committed to further deepening its historical and cultural linkages with Ukraine, which are built on a strong foundation of mutual respect, shared values, and cultural affinities.’