Forex market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian currency gained against the US dollar in the forex market. Positive trend in domestic equities and foreign fund inflows supported the upward rally of the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 81.90 against the US dollar, then climbed to 81.78, registering a rise of 24 paise over its previous close. On Thursday, the Indian rupee closed at 82.02 against the US currency. On April 7, equity and forex markets were closed on account of Good Friday.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.11% to 102.20. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 475.81 crore.