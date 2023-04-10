Hollywood star Timothée Chalamet to sing and perform songs as Bob Dylan

Timothée Chalamet, a well-known actor, is preparing to perform as Bob Dylan and sing his songs for an upcoming biopic. The film, titled A Complete Unknown, is directed by James Mangold, who recently revealed some details about the project during an interview at London’s Star Wars Celebration. Mangold confirmed that Chalamet would sing in the movie, stating, ‘Of course!’.

Mangold also discussed why he chose to direct the Dylan biopic, which is based on Elijah Wald’s book Dylan Goes Electric and was scripted by Jay Cocks. He stated that the story of Bob Dylan’s rise to fame in just three years is fascinating, particularly as he went from being a 19-year-old with only two dollars in his pocket to a global sensation. Mangold further explained that Dylan was initially welcomed into the folk music scene in New York, but he eventually surpassed his peers and rose to greater heights.

Filming for A Complete Unknown will begin in August, and several iconic music figures, including Woody Guthrie, Pete Seeger, and Joan Baez, will be featured.

Chalamet recently starred in Bones and All, and he is also awaiting the release of Dune: Part Two and Wonka. In a previous interview with British Vogue, Chalamet stated that he will have seven musical numbers in Wonka, a prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl.