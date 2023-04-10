Lava launches new budget smartphone in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Lava launched its new budget smartphone named ‘Blaze 2’ in India. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 8,999. It comes in three colours options; Glass Black, Glass Blue, and Glass Orange and will be available for purchase starting April 18 12 PM from Amazon and other retail outlets.

The dual-SIM Lava Blaze 2 runs Android 12 out-of-the-box and is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T616 processor SoC. The phone features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with 2.5D curved screen, 90Hz refresh rate, and 720×1600 pixel resolution. The display has a punch hole cutout for the front camera.

Also Read: Asian Wrestling Championships: India win 3 medals

The device comes with a dual camera setup at the back, headlined by a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera. The Lava Blaze 2 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W wired charging.