No Casualties Reported as Massive Fire Damages 40 Shops in Uttar Pradesh

This morning, a massive fire engulfed a shop in Kidwai Nagar area of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, causing damage to approximately 40 shops in the vicinity. Fortunately, no casualties were reported from the incident. The cause of the fire is still uncertain, according to officials from the Kanpur City Fire Department.

The fire department dispatched two fire tenders to the scene to control the blaze. ‘Of the 40 shops, four were destroyed completely in the fire,’ officials reported. ‘No loss of life was reported so far,’ they added.

Further details on the incident are awaited.