Stone pelting between two groups over alleged desecration of religious flag: Internet suspended in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur: The Internet has been suspended in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur following stone-pelting between two groups over the alleged desecration of a religious flag.

Stone pelting broke out between two groups in Jamshedpur on Sunday. There were incidents of arson and many properties were damaged. The incident took place in the Kadma police station area. Section 144 has been imposed in the area and security forces conducted a flag march on Monday morning. ‘Forces are conducting early morning flag march. Section 144 is enforced in the area. Internet services are barred till the next order’, said Executive Magistrate, Jyoti Kumari.

According to the officials, a heavy deployment of forces including a Rapid Action Force (RAF) company was made in the entire area. Informing about the situation in the area, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Jamshedpur Prabhat Kumar said, ‘The situation is under control. Those who had gathered were sent home. The force has been deployed in the entire area and a company of RAF is deployed’. ‘Some people have also been detained’, added SSP Kumar.

Deputy Commissioner, East Singhbhum Vijaya Jadhav said, ‘We are assessing the situation. Communication with peace committee and other stakeholders is being established to bring normalcy’. Jadhav also urged the people not to believe rumours. ‘People are requested not to believe any rumours. If they receive any provocative or unpleasant messages, please report them to the police’, said DC Jadhav. Further investigation into the matter is underway.