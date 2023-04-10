Storm uproots massive tree during religious ceremony in Maharashtra Temple; At least 7 killed, 5 injured

Akola: At least seven people were killed and five were injured after a massive tree fell on a tin shed in Maharashtra’s Akola on Sunday. The incident took place during a religious ceremony in front of a temple around 7 pm when heavy rainfall and strong winds caused an old Neem tree to fall on a tin shed under which scores of devotees were taking shelter.

According to the police, 35 to 40 people were buried under the shed while seven lost their lives. Five others were admitted to Akola Medical College where their treatment is underway. As soon as the authorities received information about the incident, emergency services were pressed into action for rescue work while JCB machines were brought in to lift the tree trunk and the collapsed shed.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condoled the deaths and announced that the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government will provide financial assistance to the families of those killed. ‘It is painful to report that some devotees were killed when a tree fell on a tin shed when some people had gathered for a religious ceremony at Paras in Akola district. I pay my humble respects to them’, Fadnavis told ANI. ‘The Collector and the Superintendent of Police immediately visited the spot and are coordinating to ensure timely treatment of the injured. We are constantly in touch with them’, he added.

‘Some of the injured have been admitted to the District General Hospital and minor injuries are being treated at Balapur’, he said. ‘Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has decided to provide financial assistance to the families of the deceased from the state government and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund’.