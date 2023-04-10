Tecno launches Spark 10C: Details

Mumbai: Tecno launched its latest model Spark 10 lineup named ‘ Tecno Spark 10C’ in Africa. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the device will cost GHS 1,290 (roughly Rs. 9,800) and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at GHS 1,555 (roughly Rs. 12,000). It is available in three colours — Meta Black, Meta Blue, and Meta Green. Details about the India launch of the Tecno Spark 10C are yet to be announced.

The Tecno Spark 10C runs on Android 12-based HiOS 8.6 and is powered by an unnamed octa-core SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The handset sports a 6.6-inch HD+(720×1612 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate. The display has a waterdrop-style cutout to house the selfie camera.

The device comes with a dual rear camera system headlined by a 16-megapixel main sensor. For selfies, the smartphone carries an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with dual flash. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, GNSS, Bluetooth, GPS, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include an ambient light sensor, e-compass, g-sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.