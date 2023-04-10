The SC dismisses two petitions challenging the Delhi High Court’s decision on Agnipath scheme

On Monday, the Supreme Court dismissed two petitions challenging a Delhi High Court decision that upheld the Centre’s Agnipath scheme for armed forces recruitment. A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala ruled that candidates who were previously selected for the defence forces through recruitment processes such as rallies, physical and medical tests prior to the implementation of the Agnipath scheme do not have a vested right to appointment.

On March 27, the top court had agreed to hear pleas filed against the Delhi High Court judgment that upheld the Centre’s scheme for recruitment into the armed forces. The high court had on February 27 said the Agnipath scheme was formulated in national interest with a laudable objective of maintaining national security.