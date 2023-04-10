UP urban local body elections are on May 4, 11, with counting on May 13

The State Election Commission (SEC) announced the dates for Local Urban Body elections on Sunday. Voting would take place in two stages on May 4 and May 11. The results will be made public on May 13.

The model code of conduct went into effect immediately after the polls were announced. State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar issued the election notification shortly after the state government issued a new notification regarding OBC and SC/ST reservations. The state government formed a five-member panel on the direction of the Supreme Court to investigate the backwardness criteria for defining reservation, as well as the triple-test requirement. Following the submission of the commission’s report to the government, the Supreme Court authorised the holding of elections in the three-tier body with OBC quotas on March 27, this year. The elections will see political parties, including the ruling BJP and the main opposition Samajwadi Party, try to consolidate their positions ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The politically vital state sends 80 legislators to the Lok Sabha.