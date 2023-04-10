UPSC officers are ‘dacoits’: Union Minister Bisheswar Tudu

Bisheswar Tudu, a senior BJP leader and central minister, has sparked outrage by claiming that many of the officers appointed through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) are “dacoits.” He claimed that while a chicken thief can be punished, a mineral mafia official cannot be touched because the system protects him. The remarks were made by the union minister of state for tribal affairs and jalshakti while speaking as the chief guest at the golden jubilee function of a government school in Baliapal, Balasore district. In a viral video, he is heard making the contentious statement. The UPSC is the country’s premier central recruitment commission, acting as an independent body in the appointment of top government officials. The minister, an Odisha MP, stated that the UPSC office is just behind his residence in Delhi and that he used to have high regard for it, but that has now changed.