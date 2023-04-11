Case of caste discrimination against two Indian-origin Cisco engineers dismissed

A caste discrimination case against two Indian-origin Cisco engineers has been dismissed by the California Civil Rights Department (CRD). A mediation meeting between Cisco and the CRD has been scheduled for May 2. Two Indian-Americans endured a nearly three-year nightmare of never-ending investigations, a brutal online witch hunt, and a media presumption of guilt after the CRD sullied their reputation by alleging that they engaged in caste discrimination, said Suhag Shukla, executive director of the Hindu American Foundation (HAF). The HAF filed a claim in US District Court, claiming that CRD’s case against Cisco and the engineers violated the civil rights of Hindus in California by “unconstitutionally and falsely” claiming that Hinduism mandates caste discrimination.