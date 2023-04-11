Climate change causes the Gujarat coastline to shrink

Gujarat claims to have the longest coastline in the nation. The state’s 1,600-kilometer coastline has been mentioned in academic texts, official reports, and online search results. Gujarat’s coastline is, however, 1,945.60 km long, according to the National Center for Coastal Research (NCCR). The 537.5 km of coastline is eroding, though, as a result of climate change and rising sea levels. India has the highest level of erosion. Ashwin Kumar Chauby, the Union Minister of State for Environment, Forests, and Climate Change, reported in the Rajya Sabha on March 6 that the NCCR studied the nation’s 6,632 km of coastline from 1990 to 2018, finding that 2,318.31 km were vulnerable to erosion, 26.9 km were growing, and 39.6 km were stable.

The coast of Gujarat is eroding at a rate of 27.6%. In Gujarat, there are 1,945.60 km of coastline, of which 537.5 km are being eroded, 1,030.9 km are stable, and 377.2 km have experienced accretion as of 2018. However, a 2016 report found that the state’s coastline was eroding by 512.3 km. The eroded land has expanded by more than 25 kilometres over the past two years. The well-known beaches of Gujarat are on the verge of going away or losing their names in the near future, according to a response provided on April 6.