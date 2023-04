A woman, Lakshmipriya from Varkala, has been arrested for plotting with a quotation gang and her boyfriend to manhandle and leave her ex-boyfriend naked on a road in Ernakulam.

The victim was attacked after he refused to end their relationship. Seven others were involved, with six still on the run. The incident occurred on Wednesday, and the victim was kidnapped in a car belonging to Lakshmipriya’s current boyfriend.