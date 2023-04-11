Four police officers killed in terrorist attack

In a new wave of attacks targeting security personnel, at least four police officers were killed on Tuesday after terrorists opened fire on them near Quetta, the capital of Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province. Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations), Zuhaib Moshin, stated that on Tuesday morning, an operation was launched to neutralise terrorists involved in a series of attacks on security forces in Kuchlak, a town near Quetta. When police and Frontier Constabulary personnel surrounded a house in the Kuchlak area where the terrorists were holed up, they responded by opening fire on the forces, Mohsin explained. According to him, four police officers were killed in the shooting. In retaliation, the officers killed one terrorist while fleeing the rest. According to him, the alleged terrorist’s body was taken to a Quetta hospital to determine his identity. Terror attacks on law enforcement officials have increased in Balochistan province in recent years. At least four people were killed and 21 were injured in two separate attacks on police in Quetta on Monday. On Sunday, two police officers were killed and one was injured in the same Kuchlak district by unknown assailants. These attacks come just days after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened a crucial National Security Council (NSC) meeting, at which it was decided to launch a comprehensive operation to eradicate terrorism in all its forms from the country.