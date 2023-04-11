Kerala HC halts NGT’s Rs 100 cr fine on Kochi Corp for Brahmapuram fire

The High Court has put on hold the National Green Tribunal’s order to impose a fine of Rs 100 crore on Kochi Corporation following the fire that occurred at the Brahmapuram solid waste treatment plant. The court has stayed the order for eight weeks but will continue to monitor the waste management issue in Kochi. The Corporation claimed that it was collecting around 210-230 tonnes of organic waste daily but roadside garbage disposal and entangled waste were their main concerns. The court will next hear the case on May 23.

The NGT had taken notice of the Brahmapuram fire on March 6 and sent notices to the state government and the Corporation over the hazardous air pollution and health issues that it had caused. The NGT, on March 17, imposed a fine of Rs 100 crore on the Corporation and instructed them to deposit the money within a month. However, the Corporation had alleged that the NGT issued the order without hearing their version.