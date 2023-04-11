MLA Rema demands action over delayed response to her complaint after assembly ruckus

K K Rema, the only MLA of the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India, expressed disappointment on Tuesday over the delayed response to her complaint regarding injuries she sustained during the Assembly ruckus on March 15. Rema, who is the widow of slain former CPI(M) leader T P Chandrasekharan, said that being a woman MLA from the opposition ranks made things tougher for her in Kerala. She submitted a complaint to Speaker A N Shamseer and the State Police chief regarding the attack she faced in the Assembly while the opposition was on a democratic protest before the Speaker’s office during the session.

‘If this is the state of affairs of a legislator, I shudder to think how it would be for the common man. We all see how quick things move and people are arrested when a social media post is made against the Chief Minister,’ she stated.

Rema alleged that she was dealt with harshly during the peaceful protest and that she suffered injuries to her hand due to the attack. ‘I came under heavy attack from the CPM state secretary M V Govindan, MLA Sachin Dev and the party’s mouthpiece – Deshabhimani, who published false news about me for a few days. I have sent a legal notice to all, and if they fail to apologize for their wrong acts, I will move legally both civil and criminal,’ she said.

Last month, she allegedly received a letter asking her to withdraw her case against the events that took place inside the Assembly on March 15. The letter, signed by ‘Payyanur Comrades,’ threatened her with elimination if she failed to withdraw her case. Her right hand had to be plastered due to mishandling by the Watch and Ward Staff of the Assembly. The issue was taken up by the cyber wing of the CPI(M) who called the injury ‘fake.’