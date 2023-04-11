Rahul Gandhi: Disqualification from Parliament is BJP’s Greatest Gift to Me.

In a recent address to his constituency, Wayanad, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed that his disqualification from the Lok Sabha following a conviction in a defamation case was the ‘biggest gift’ that the current BJP-led government could give him. He asserted that he is now convinced that he is on the right track because of the opposition he faces from the ruling party.

He stated, ‘If the BJP is taking away my house, disqualifying me from the parliament, attacking me 24X7, I know I’m doing the right thing.’ He went on to say that the more he is attacked, the more he believes that he is walking the correct path and that he will continue to do so regardless of what happens.