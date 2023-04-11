Study reveals that being a divorcee or even being single in your mid-life increases a person’s risk of dementia

Although divorce has become more common, society still stigmatizes it, and a recent study has shown that it could lead to serious health problems. According to the study, being divorced or single in mid-life increases the risk of dementia, while being continuously married for a prolonged period can reduce the risk of developing dementia in old age.

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health conducted a study on people aged 44 to 68 over a 24-year period to analyze how marital status impacts the risk of cognitive decline. They found that divorced and single people had a higher incidence of cognitive impairment. Researchers suggest that the link between dementia and marital status is related to having someone to share life stresses and cope better with adversity. The buffer provided by a partner helps to reduce stress, which can lead to inflammation and brain damage over time.

Living with a partner also helps develop healthy patterns, and long romantic partnerships have been found to serve a protective role against cognitive decline. A 2018 meta-study based on 15 individual studies and a 2020 study both concluded that divorced or widowed individuals, particularly men, had a higher risk of dementia. A survey conducted in 2019 found that married American men were healthier than their unmarried counterparts.

In conclusion, while divorce and being single are socially acceptable, they could lead to serious health problems such as dementia. Being married continuously for an extended period can reduce the risk of developing cognitive impairment in old age. Researchers suggest that the buffer provided by a partner helps reduce stress, which can lead to inflammation and brain damage over time. Living with a partner also helps to develop healthy patterns and has been found to serve a protective role against cognitive decline.