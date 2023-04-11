Two Indian-origin candidates for Leicester Mayor in the local elections

Two Indian-origin candidates are vying for the position of Leicester Mayor in the UK’s upcoming local elections early next month.Conservative Party councillor Sanjay Modhwadia’s advertisements will face off against Rita Patel, a former Labour councillor who recently announced her candidature for the position. Patel, a Rushey Mead councillor from Leicester who will run as an independent, launched her campaign by saying the city needed a “fresh start,” and she promised that one of her first tasks would be to remove the mayor’s role.

Sir Peter Soulsby, the current Labour Mayor, expressed disappointment at Patel’s departure from the party after she was one of four city councillors suspended for six months for their attempt to abolish the mayor’s office. The election is scheduled for May 4, and whoever is elected may only serve for a short time. Many local residents have contacted our party in recent months to suggest that this is something we should do, and our members have also voted in support of removing the position of City Mayor, Richard Tutt, Chair of the City of Leicester Conservatives, told the ‘Leicester Mercury’. Many Leicester residents believe the Leader of the Council system is more democratic and accountable to the people of the city.