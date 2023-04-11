Ukraine Minister visits India

According to visiting Ukrainian deputy minister of foreign affairs Emine Dzhaparova, India is a global player as well as a vishwaguru, and the war with Russia must be questioned for the sake of justice.

This war has claimed the lives of nearly 10,000 Ukrainians. PM Modi correctly stated in Samarkhand that this is not the time for war. Ukraine, like India, has never attacked another country. We hope that with India at the helm of the G20, it will be involved and engaged in global issues and challenges Dzhaparova went on to say. This is the first visit to India by a Ukrainian minister since the conflict began in February of last year. On Monday, the Minister met with MEA Secretary West Sanjay Verma and said they had extensive bilateral discussions. During her visit, the minister will also meet with Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi and Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri. India and Ukraine have warm and friendly relations as well as multifaceted cooperation. Bilateral cooperation between the two countries has made significant progress in the areas of trade, education, culture, and defence over the last 30 years of diplomatic relations. The visit will provide an opportunity to deepen mutual understanding and interests.