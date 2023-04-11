Ukraine Minister warns India against siding with Russia, calling it a wrong move in history

During an address at a leading think-tank on Tuesday, Ukraine’s First Deputy Foreign Minister, Emine Dzhaparova, stated that being with Russia means being on the wrong side of history and that Ukraine desires closer and deeper relations with India. Dzhaparova emphasized that Ukraine’s relationship with Pakistan is not directed against India’s interests and that their military ties with Islamabad began around three decades ago. She further noted that India can play a greater role in bringing peace to the region, considering India’s position as a global leader and current chair of the G20. Dzhaparova expressed hope that Indian officials will soon visit Kyiv, as Ukraine wants to expand ties with India.

Dzhaparova invited National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval to visit Ukraine and highlighted the willingness of Ukraine to share critical military technologies and expertise with India. She also invoked Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings, calling for fighting for rights without violence. Dzhaparova stated that the war in Ukraine showed that the Russian military capabilities are not sufficient enough, and that its tanks can be ‘destroyed in one artillery shot.’

Dzhaparova added that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would like to address the G20 summit in India and emphasized that there is huge and untapped potential in the bilateral relations between India and Ukraine. She acknowledged the differences in their history but expressed that Ukraine is eager to welcome Indian leaders and officials in Kyiv. She concluded by noting that their dialogue is only a start, and Ukraine hopes to expand their relations with India.