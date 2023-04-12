Allegations against CPI(M): Kerala HC stays FIR against Swapna Suresh

Kochi: Major relief for gold smuggling prime accused Swapna Suresh, as the Kerala High Court on Wednesday stayed an FIR against her based on a case filed by a CPM worker from Kannur over her ‘baseless allegations’ against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI(M) state Secretary MV Govindan.

The present case against her came after Swapna, who is now residing in Bengaluru, claimed on social media last month that a person named Vijesh Pillai had approached her in Bengaluru with an offer that if she withdraws all her allegations against Vijayan, his wife, and children, she would be given Rs 30 crore and a safe passage to Malaysia. Pillai reportedly warned that if she does not accept it, Govindan will be very angry and might even eliminate her.

Following the ripples this had created, a CPM worker filed a police case, an FIR was registered and Pillai was first summoned and the police recorded his statement. It was at this time she moved the court and the order, staying the FIR, came on Wednesday even as a team of Kerala Police officials had reached Bengaluru to meet her. Swapna had decided to seek legal recourse, as she apprehended that the probe team might even arrest her and take her back to Kerala. With this relief, it remains to be seen what the next move of the police would be.