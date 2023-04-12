Dubai announces 3-day online sale with upto 95% discounts

Dubai: Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has launched a 3-day online sale in the emirate. This will be the first-ever Great Online Sale and shoppers will get up to 95% discounts across a range of categories including fashion and accessories, kids, baby and toys, health and beauty, home and lifestyle, electronics, jewellery, watches and more. The sale will be from April 14 until April 16.

A new addition to Dubai’s annual Retail Festival Calendar, the sale will showcase the full breadth of online shopping opportunities from e-stores citywide. E-stores and e-commerce platforms participating in the Great Online Sale include: Ounass, Noon, Azadea, 6th Street, Mall Of The Emirates, Mom Store, The Red Carpet, V Perfume, Carrefour, Virgin Megastore, Jumbo, Lacoste, Centrepoint, Puma, NAMSHI and many more.