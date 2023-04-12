Due to trade strike, normal life in the Andamans affected

A 12-hour strike called by an industry body over a number of demands disrupted daily life in Port Blair, the capital of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. During the bandh called by the Andaman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, many areas, including Aberdeen Bazar, Bathubasti, and Junglighat in Port Blair, remained closed to shops and businesses, and commercial vehicles stayed off the roads (ACCI). Only emergency services are exempt from the bandh that has been declared from 6 am to 6 pm. The strike, according to ACCI, was called in protest of a number of issues, including a sharp increase in the cost of electricity, an unreasonable increase in land circle rates, the non-registration of apartments, and demands for better infrastructure and ease of doing business.

Concerns were also expressed about the halting of land conversion from commercial to residential use and vice versa, the delay in receiving the necessary defence building plan approval, and the non-issuance of NOC to commercial vehicles in Swaraj Dweep and Shaheed Dweep. Surendra Prahladka, president of ACCI, said: The majority of the traders participated in the strike, which was successful. Since the morning, all businesses in Port Blair and remote islands have been closed. The tourism industry has also been put on hold. Prahladka had previously stated that 30 affiliated business associations supported the bandh as well.