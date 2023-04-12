Hailstorms and rains damaged more than 100,000 acres of crops

Ajit Pawar, the leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, claimed on Wednesday that the state’s recent unseasonal rains and hailstorms have damaged crops on more than 100,000 acres. In his remarks to reporters here, he demanded that the state government help the impacted farmers. According to the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party, grapes, papaya, onions, and other crops have been destroyed. On Wednesday, he would meet with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in his capacity as Leader of the Opposition for the meeting of a committee formed to make specific appointments.