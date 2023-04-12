India records the most COVID-19 cases in over 7 months with 7,830 new cases

The number of new coronavirus infections in India rose by 7,830 in a single day, the most in 223 days, and the number of active cases rose to 40,215, according to data updated on Wednesday by the Union Health Ministry. The data updated at 8 am stated that 16 new fatalities were reported, bringing the total number of deaths from the disease to 5,31,016. Of these, two deaths each were reported from Delhi, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh, one death each from Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh, and five deaths were reconciled by Kerala. It revealed that there were 4.47 crore (4,47,76,002) Covid cases in the nation.

On September 1 of last year, the nation saw an increase of 7,946 COVID-19 cases in a single day. According to the health ministry website, the number of active cases now makes up 0.09 percent of all infections, and the national COVID-19 recovery rate is now 98.72 percent. The number of patients who have recovered from the illness has increased to 4,42,04,771, and the case fatality rate was 1.19 percent, according to the data. The national COVID-19 vaccination drive has resulted in the administration of 220.66 crore doses of vaccines in the country thus far, according to the ministry’s website.