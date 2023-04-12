Indian Railways announces new special train: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to operate a special train. The national transporter will operate a special train connecting Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai with Samastipur in Bihar. Train number 01043/01044, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus- Samastipur -Lokmanya Tilak Terminus will run via Itarsi station.

Train No. 01043 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Samastipur Express Special weekly train will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus station at 12.15 pm on May 4, 11, 18 and 25 and June 1 and 8 (Thursday) and will reach Itarsi at 12.20 am the next day. It will depart from Itarsi at 12.30 am and reach Samastipur at 09.15 pm.

Also Read: Stock Market: Equity indices open flat

Train number 01044 Samastipur-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express special train will depart from Samastipur at 11.20 pm on May 5, 12, 19 and 26, and June 2 and 9 (Friday), which will reach Itarsi at 07.55 pm the next day. It will depart from Itarsi at 08.05 pm and reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus station at 07.40 am on the third day.

This train will have a total of 22 LHB coaches, including 6 air-conditioned 3rd class coaches, 6 sleeper class coaches, 8 general coaches, 1 SLRD and 1 generator car. This train will stop at Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nasik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chhivki, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra, Hajipur and Muzaffarpur stations.