Indian Railways cancels several trains on this route

Ranchi: Indian Railways has cancelled 6 pairs of trains travelling via Gaya Junction towards Ranchi and Delhi. The list of cancelled trains include the Jan Shatabdi Express running between Patna and Ranchi travelling via Gaya Junction.

12365-12366 Patna-Ranchi Jan Shatabdi Express, 18623 Islampur-Hatia Express, 18625 and 18626 Kosi Express running via Gaya did not operate. The trains did not operate on Monday either. Moreover, 12801-12802 Purushottam Express, 22823 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, 22806 Anand Vihar-Bhubaneswar Weekly Express, 18640 Ranchi-Ara Express, 15022 and 15021 Shalimar Express, 12825 Ranchi-Anand Vihar Express have also been cancelled.

The national transporter took this decision due to the protests by Kurmi organizations. The protestors have been blocking train tracks in West Bengal. Since April 5, more than 225 trains were cancelled.